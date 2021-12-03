Kevin Joseph Meyers Purchases 2,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,793.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,317.15.

Kevin Joseph Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Kevin Joseph Meyers acquired 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,898.00.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.89. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

