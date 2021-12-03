KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

GBX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:GBX opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

