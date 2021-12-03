Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $694.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Keyence alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyence from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of KYCCF opened at $632.50 on Monday. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $437.00 and a fifty-two week high of $711.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.57.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keyence (KYCCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.