Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.08

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 13534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $727.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 771,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

