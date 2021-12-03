Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.08

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 13534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm has a market cap of $727.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 771,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
