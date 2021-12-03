Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in November

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.3 days.

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

A number of analysts have commented on KMMPF shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

