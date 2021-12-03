Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $78,015.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $78,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of KE opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $30.61.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
