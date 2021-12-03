Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $78,015.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $78,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KE opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.