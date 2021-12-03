Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

