Kinder Morgan, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.