Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $27.90 on Monday. Kion Group has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

