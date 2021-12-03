Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $208.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

KIRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

