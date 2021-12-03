Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.
KIRK stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $208.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.
In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
