Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

KIRK stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $208.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kirkland’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

