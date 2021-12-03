Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knowles also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

NYSE KN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,466. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

