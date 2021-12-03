Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,789,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 55,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

