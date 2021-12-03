Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after buying an additional 363,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

