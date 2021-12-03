Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

EBS opened at $42.72 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

