Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $100,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.