Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Anaplan by 56,533.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Anaplan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after buying an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 725.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 351,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

PLAN opened at $42.15 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $2,961,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares in the company, valued at $42,221,028.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,333,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

