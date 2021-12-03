Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,932 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

AMX opened at $18.28 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

