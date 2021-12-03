Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $68,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Snap-on by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Snap-on by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,338,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.31. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.56 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.