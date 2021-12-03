Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

