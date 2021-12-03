Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Up 8.4% After Strong Earnings

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $43.60. 128,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,611,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

About Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

