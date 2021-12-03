L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 226.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,151 shares of company stock valued at $62,841,343. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

