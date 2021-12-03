L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,151 shares of company stock worth $62,841,343. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $211.15 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

