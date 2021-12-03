Lake Street Capital Raises Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target to $45.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Andersons alerts:

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.70. Andersons has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth $201,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.