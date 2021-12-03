Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Lakeland Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 170,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,979. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.