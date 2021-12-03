Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 4,383 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $661.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.09. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $711.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.