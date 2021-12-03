Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,611. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $662.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Lands' End alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lands’ End by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.