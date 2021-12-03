Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.91 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.130 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,611. The stock has a market cap of $643.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.71. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lands’ End by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

