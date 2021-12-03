Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 161,774 Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. Atento comprises about 1.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Atento as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ATTO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $349.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. Atento S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atento S.A. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

