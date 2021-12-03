Lapides Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,100 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 70,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542,103. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

