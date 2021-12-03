Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. 5,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,601. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.