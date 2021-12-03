Lapides Asset Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. 769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $903.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

