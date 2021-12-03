LATOKEN (LA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,471.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $62.40 million and $56,471.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00244609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

