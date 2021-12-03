Ledyard National Bank Has $15.89 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

