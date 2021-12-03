Ledyard National Bank Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of TXN opened at $194.55 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.81 and its 200 day moving average is $190.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

