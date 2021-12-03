Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,891.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,866.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2,726.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

