Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,050 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $252.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.55 and a 200 day moving average of $207.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

