Ledyard National Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $197.09 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average of $197.65.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

