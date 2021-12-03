Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.08

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.08 and traded as high as $25.39. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 48,682 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $141.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

