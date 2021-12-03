LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €161.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €161.60 ($183.64) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €144.15 ($163.80).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €127.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €127.29. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a one year high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.