Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $114.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 818,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,734. Leidos has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221,997 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

