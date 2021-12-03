Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

