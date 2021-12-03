Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.07.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

