Lethean Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Lethean has a total market cap of $972,503.95 and $343.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,451.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.43 or 0.07959138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.88 or 0.00353246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.14 or 0.00995717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00082965 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.00417932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.00401239 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

