Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 133,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 343,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 75.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

