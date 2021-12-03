Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDK has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.50.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $158.51 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

