Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 7,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,882. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

