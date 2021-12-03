Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.43. 21,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,684. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

