Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 160,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,909,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

