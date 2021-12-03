Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,517. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

